Playoffs of the ABA league known to all participants | Sport

All participants of the ABA league playoffs are known.

Source: MN Press

All participants of the ABA league playoffs are known. They are going to the quarterfinals Partizan, Crvena zvezda, Budućnost, Cedevita Olimpija, FMP, Mega, Zadar and Student center. The match in Laktaši ended with the triumph of Igokea (75:74), but the difference was insufficient for a chance to continue the competition.

Before this match, the calculations were clear. Igokea had to beat the Montenegrin team by seven or more points. In the end, the triumph was achieved with a minimal result, which meant that the team from Podgorica will go to the next round of the competition. “They came here to win or not to lose by seven or more points. We did a good job, we wanted to celebrate with enough enthusiasm and to keep our chances to win the last round, but we didn’t succeed. I was too nervous and that I don’t like it. We shot 8 of 22 from the penalty line and that’s devastating“, said Vladimir Jovanović after the match.

There is only one dilemma left, and that is who will be the first at the end of the season. Partizan has everything in their hands and if they beat Budućnost on Friday in Podgorica, they will “certify” the home field advantage in the playoffs. Crvena zvezda will support the Montenegrin team and will try to attack the top in the away games against Mornar and Cedevit Olimpija, but Željko Obradović’s team is wondering about everything. If the situation remains like this, Partizan and Student Center will play in the quarterfinals, and Zvezda and Zadar will play.