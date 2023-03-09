AS ROMA NEWS – Departure of the round of 16 of the Europa League at the Olimpico, with the Roma which hosts the Real society in the first act of a challenge that promises to be very balanced.

The Spanish lineup is currently the fourth force in La Liga and has held an almost perfect run in the Europa League so far. So one will be needed Top notch Rome to win today and put a first step towards qualification.

We leave you at live del match with all last of training: some puzzle to solve in the Giallorossi eleven, surprises are not excluded.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE OLIMPICO

Ore 17:38 – This is it official training of Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico, David Silva, Merino, Zubimendi, Illaramendi, Kubo, Sorloth.

Ore 17:35 – The Roma formalizes his titular deployment: in defense debut from the first minute for Llorenteon the chosen bands Karsdorp ed El ShaarawyPellegrini-Dybala behind Abraham.

📋 Here is the formation chosen by José Mourinho for #RomaRealSociety Starter debut for Diego Llorente 👊#ASRoma #UEL pic.twitter.com/SKFL6NLrNo — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) March 9, 2023

Ore 17:30 – This is it official training of Rome chosen by Mourinho and previewed by Sky Sport: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Karsdorp, Matic, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham.

Ore 16:45 – Two hours to kick-off. Cloudy sky above the Olimpico, a pitch that appears to be in fair condition, but to be evaluated. We will notify you shortly official formations of the two teams.

ROME-REAL SOCIEDAD, THE OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Karsdorp, Matic, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho.

Available: Svilar, Boer, Celik, Kumbulla, Zalewski, Spinazzola, Wijnaldum, Bove, Tahirovic, Camara, Volpato, Belotti.

ROYAL SOCIETY (4-3-3): Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Llaramendi, Merino, Zubimendi; Cube, Sorloth, Silva. Trainer: Bailiff.

Available: Zubiarre, Marrero, Munoz, Pacheco, Sola, Arambarri, Gonzalez, Mendez, Marin, Guevara, Turrientes, Navarro, Kubo, Momo Cho, Fernandez, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

REFEREE: Schärer (Svizzera)

ASSISTANTS: De Almedia-Zogaj (Switzerland).

IV MAN: Fähndrich (Switzerland).

WAS: San (Switzerland).

ASS. OUR: Tschudi (Switzerland).

