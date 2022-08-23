Millions of UK gamers could receive compensation from the Japanese giant Sony which will face a £ 5 billion (€ 6 billion) class action action for abuse of dominant position in the sale of software used on its Playstation platform. The lawsuit was filed with the London Competition Appeal Tribunal by Alex Neill, the head of consumer protection site Resolver, on behalf of the many British ‘gamers’. The accusation against the Japanese giant is that of unfairly charging a 30% commission on every digital game or purchase from the Playstation Store.

The commitment to organize the class action is also reflected in the law firm that follows it, Milberg London, and in the financial support offered by Woodsford, a British company specializing in the financing of legal disputes. “Sony has introduced an anti-competitive strategy that has resulted in excessive pricing for customers and disproportionate to the costs incurred in providing its services,” said Milberg lawyer Natasha Pearman. The Japanese giant has not yet responded to a request for comment from the British media. The legal battle that has just begun is sure to make many console fans argue.

La class action

The one launched by Neill is a cause organized in the smallest details: a dedicated site has been created, which is called ‘Playstation, You Owe Us’, and the terms for users who can get a refund are described. It is aimed at console owners who have made purchases on the ‘store’ since 19 August 2016.

I refunds

Each person could receive, in the event of a victory in the English courts, an estimated reimbursement of between 67 and 562 pounds (80-670 euros). Money that can come in handy while millions of families are struggling with record inflation, as Neill pointed out, known in the UK for being a champion of consumer rights and for having carried out several campaigns in their favor: “Video games are now the largest form of entertainment in the UK, ahead of TV, video and music. The actions taken by Sony have a cost for millions of people who cannot afford to spend, especially when we are in the midst of a high-cost crisis ».

Some data on video games

It is estimated that over 60% of adults in the country regularly play on a console or mobile phone. While over 90% of young people between the ages of ten and sixteen regularly use online games.