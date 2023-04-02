It’s that time of the month again: Sony has revealed the “free” games for April that will arrive in the Essential pack, available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers!

Like every time, you will only have one month to be able to download – and add to your virtual library – the three games arriving in April.

PlayStation Essential, the free titles of April arrive

This March Sony made available to its subscribers three very different titles that we recommend you download if you haven’t already done so: we’re talking about the shooter Battlefield 2042, the dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons and the soulslike Code Vein. At the time of writing, these three titles are still available, but you’d better hurry because they’ll be replaced on April 4th from new free titles!

Before revealing April’s games, we remind you that these titles can be claimed at no additional cost by all Plus subscribers, regardless of their level. Once added to the library, as long as your subscription is active, you will be able to continue playing the monthly titles even after they have been removed. That said, now let’s move on to the 3 titles that will be available from April 4th!

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker is a first-person shooter, developed by Behavior Interactive, which will be available for free since its launch, which will take place on April 4th. Let’s talk about a game where each level is designed by the players themselvesset in a post-apocalyptic world where we not only have to build our labyrinthine outpost, but we will also have to infiltrate those created by other players, where there will surely be tons of traps and guards waiting for us.

The player who infiltrates must take the “GenMat”, genetic materials that are found in the center of each outpost, and to do so you will be equipped with an array of firearms, grenades, grappling hooks, and melee weapons. Furthermore, there is the possibility of infiltrating both in single player mode and accompanied by another player.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D platform game developed by Sumo Digital and published by PlayStation Studios. The title follows the exploits of Sackboy, the iconic hero of the PlayStation universeas he ventures into a fantasy world to save his friends from the evil Vex.

The gameplay of Sackboy: A Big Adventure is focused on the exploration of detailed and colorful levels, full of fun platforming challenges and enemies: in short, if you love platformers this title will hardly disappoint you! Players can tackle the game alone or with friends, working together to overcome the toughest challenges!

Tails of Iron

Set in a grim world ravaged by war, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG adventure with Truly brutal combat inspired by FromSoftware titles. As Redgi, the heir to the rat throne, the player’s task will be to rebuild your kingdom by driving out the ruthless frog clan and its vicious leader, Green Wart.

The setting of Tails of Iron is a world as fascinating as it is lethal, fortunately the player will be able to rely on a group of unique companions, ready to help Redgi during his adventure. If you love fantasy and have played The Witcher saga, surely you will be happy to know that the narrator of the game (which you can already hear in the trailer) was voiced by Doug Cockle, the phenomenal voice of the videogame Geralt of Rivia.