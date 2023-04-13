PlayStation Plus regularly offers new games for free but, just as regularly, some are left on the street month after month.

It must be remembered that games that are exclusive to the subscription service of PlayStation (find a gift card for the subscription su Amazon) they are not never inserted in a really definitive way within the catalogue.

Even if every month, like in April of course, PlayStation Plus give away games that are only redeemable within the 30 days they are made available, the game catalog of Extra and Premium works differently.

Even with surprises, such as Easter ones, they are still limited in time. Certain, 32 fewer games per month they are not few.

The games catalog expands every month with unpublished titles, those of April have already been unveiled a few hours ago and, at the same time, Sony has also announced the games that will be removed from the Extra and Premium tiers.

As part of our regular content update, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil e NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will be among some of the titles to be released from the PlayStation Plus game catalog in May. Members with Game Catalog benefits can still play by May 15.

And as if these names weren’t already important, here is the list of 32 titles (confirmed so far) that will leave the catalogue:

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (dal 18 aprile)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Resident Evil

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

FlatOut4 – Total Insanity

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Homefront: The Revolution

Mighty No. 9

Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered

Shen Mue 3

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro 2023 Redux

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Left Alive Day One Edition

STAR OCEAN First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia – The Game

Dreamfall Chapters

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

MX vs ATV All Out

Tour De France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Kona

Abandoned

Windbound

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Se Marvel’s Spider-Man guides the selection, the rest of the list is no less in many cases. These games will definitely go away in Maythen you still have a month to be able to play them without spending a penny.

We remind you that in order to take advantage of these free games you need a subscription Extra e Premium. When in doubt, here’s what free games are added at each membership level.