PlayStation Plus, Sony reiterates: no first party games on day one in the catalog

World

I Sony first party games will not arrive in the catalog of PlayStation Plus al day one: this was reiterated during an interview by the service subscription manager, Nick Maguire, confirming the current strategy of the Japanese company.

“We are satisfied with our current approach,” Maguire told GamesIndustry.biz. “Insert games a little later in the PS Plus catalogue translates into the possibility of reaching additional users twelve, eighteen or twenty-four months after their publication.”

A few hours after the announcement of the June 2023 games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, the Sony manager confirmed that this strategy is working well for them.

“Occasionally there will be the opportunity to invest in that, as we did with Stray, and we will not fail to take those opportunities, but for us, launching first party titles outside of the service is an effective strategy and we will continue to do so.”

Maguire then spoke of the variety of the current PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, which has produced “a billion hours of gameplay since its debut” and has therefore multiplied the time that users have dedicated to the service compared to previous years.

