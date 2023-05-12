PLBIH Velež – Igman 3-3 | Sport

If anyone knows how to play against Velež, it’s Husref Musemić!

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

Here too, the “outsider” took the lead and squandered that advantage, but Igman still won a point by winning 3:3 against Velež.

The home team first missed the opportunity to definitely break the opponent, and then in stoppage time they missed two excellent chances to reach victory.

VELEZ – IGMAN 3:3 (3:1)

/Haskić 30, Leai 33, Dejanović 45 – Denković 9, Duraković 47, Bešagić 67/

If anyone knows how to play against Velež, it’s Husref Musemić. In the 20th match against Mostar, the coach of Igman recorded 12 wins and only two losses, and on Friday afternoon he reached the sixth draw, although with a lot of trouble.

His team entered the match determined to get valuable points, and after about 40 seconds, Hrelja had a chance to checkmate Hadžikić, but the goalkeeper of Velež saved his attempt with his foot from only seven meters.

However, Igman quickly took the lead. In the 9th minute, Jakupović scored from a free kick, Drljević lowered his head, and Denković scored to give Igman a 1:0 lead.

Just after half an hour, Velež managed to launch its first serious attack and immediately reached an equaliser. Anđušić threw in from the left side, Dupovac did not judge the flight of the ball the best and it reached Haskić who shook the net from a few meters for his 11th goal of the season.

In the next minute, Velež had another chance through Leai, but Ćeman still reached the ball before the home team’s players.

Velež took advantage of the dominance in those moments and achieved a complete reversal in the 33rd minute, and the shot was managed by Leai. Lauš transferred the ball from the right wing to the left side to Čuković, and the latter returned it ten meters to Leai, who with his first goal gave Velež the lead – 2:1.

The footballer from the Solomon Islands was also an assistant in the last minute of the first half, when he sent the ball into the penalty area for Dejanović, who easily checked Ceman for 3:1.

It seemed then that the game was settled, but it took Igman just two minutes into the game to restore complete suspense. Hrelja crossed, and Duraković scored for 3:2 and announced a new turnaround in Vrapčići.

Velež could have prevented it and definitely solved the question of the winner, but in just 60 seconds he missed two excellent opportunities. First, Valas missed the entire goal in a 100% chance set up for him by Andušić, and then Ćeman saved a “zicer” from Dejanović, who, with a great penetration in the middle, found himself in a “one on one” situation with the goalkeeper of Velež.

The punishment came very quickly! In the 67th minute, Bešagić fired at the ball from 25 meters, and it hooked a Velež player and ended in a 3:3 tie at the “Rođeni” stadium.

Both had their chances for the winning goal. Hrelja’s attempt after a corner in the 70th minute was cleared by Dejanović on the goal line itself, and at the very end of the match, Velež missed two opportunities for victory.

Čuković’s shot after a good action was blocked by Drljević, and in the 94th minute Lauš’s shot from a possible opportunity ended up wide of the goal.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – ROUND 31

Friday:

Sloga Meridian – Zrinjski 1:3 (1:2)

/Baštić 2 – Ćuže 10, 78, Kiš 35 pen/

Velež – Igman 3:3 (3:1)

/Haskić 30, Leai 33, Dejanović 45 – Denković 9, Duraković 47, Bešagić 67/

Sarajevo – Željezničar (20.00)

Saturday:

Leotar – Tuzla city (17.00)

Sunday:

Posusje – Borac (17.00)

Monday:

Sloboda – Široki Brijeg (17.00)