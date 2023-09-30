Home » PLD Members Gather for Assembly to Select Councilor Candidates for 2024 Elections
Dozens of members of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) have gathered at the National House of the PLD for an assembly to choose candidates for councilors for constituency three of the National District in the upcoming 2024 elections. The assemblies, scheduled to start at 10:00 am on Saturday, saw participants arrive dressed in the party’s representative colors of purple and yellow. Franklin Ferreras, the current councilor and candidate for the same position, expressed high expectations regarding the votes, believing they will contribute to the party’s triumph in the February 2024 elections.

Simultaneously, delegates from constituency three of the Santo Domingo Este municipality are also summoned for the election of councilors in that district. The voting will take place electronically using equipment provided by the Central Electoral Board (JCE). Meanwhile, the opposition party’s assembly occurs one day prior to the primary elections, in which only the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) will participate. The primary elections aim to determine candidates for several elective levels, including the presidential, regidurías, directorates, and members.

