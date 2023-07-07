PLD to Hold ‘March of Hope’ Against Social Issues in Dominican Republic

provide the content for a news article using this content

Santo Domingo, Jul 6.- The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) ratified this Thursday that next Saturday it will hold the so-called “March of Hope” in the capital, led by its president, Danilo Medina; and its presidential candidate, Abel Martínez.

The tour will depart at 3 in the afternoon from Duarte Avenue, Pedro Livio Cedeño corner, explained Johnny Pujols, representing the organization of the activity, at a press conference.

The peledeístas will march through the three electoral constituencies of the National District “against the high cost of food, medicine, unemployment, blackouts, insecurity, deterioration of services and for keeping the Dominican people in a situation of anguish and hopelessness,” Pujols said.

The “March of Hope,” as this demonstration has been called, is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Duarte and Pedro Livio Cedeño avenues. It will visit the Luperón expansion, Villas Agrícolas, Villa María, Villa Consuelo, Villa Juana, Villa Francisca, San Carlos, New City and the Colonial Zone.

sp-am

ready to be published

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

