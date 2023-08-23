Pleading Guilty and Sentence Reduction: Hong Kong Student’s Appeal Rejected by Court of Final Appeal

Headline: Student’s Appeal Denied in Landmark National Security Law Case

Date: August 22, 2023

Hong Kong Polytechnic University student, Lu Shiyu, had his appeal to the Court of Final Appeal rejected today after being accused of publishing “inciting remarks” on social platforms last year. Lu pleaded guilty to charges of “inciting others to split the country” under the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, but his sentence was not reduced due to the severity of the offense. The case, which was heard by Chief Judge Zhang Juneng and other esteemed judges, has raised several contentious points regarding the interpretation of the law.

One point of contention is the interpretation of Article 21 of the National Security Law, which states that for serious cases, a sentence between five and ten years of fixed-term imprisonment is required. Lu argued that the phrase “more than five years” should be the starting point for sentencing, rather than the minimum sentence itself.

Another disputed matter is the application of the three commutation conditions listed in Article 33 of the National Security Law. These conditions, which include voluntary renunciation of crime, voluntary surrender, and exposure of others’ criminal behavior, are believed by Lu to exclude the factor of pleading guilty. However, the court ruled that pleading guilty does not reduce the sentence to less than five years.

Furthermore, the judgment emphasized that when the National Security Law conflicts with Hong Kong’s local laws, the National Security Law takes precedence. This ruling solidifies the national law’s authority in such cases.

Lu Shiyu’s original sentence of three years and eight months was increased to five years due to the seriousness of the offense. Lu’s appeal against the sentence was rejected by the High Court, leading to his final appeal to the Court of Final Appeal.

This landmark case marks the first time a sentence under the National Security Law has been appealed to the highest court. It is anticipated that the judgment in Lu Shiyu’s case will provide guidance for other ongoing trials involving pro-democracy activists, including former student leader Joshua Wong.

The National Security Law, which was directly incorporated into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution by Beijing in June 2020, allows for punishment of acts such as terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion, and secession. However, critics argue that the law is a tool used by Beijing and the Hong Kong government to suppress dissent and has received widespread condemnation from the international community.

In a related development, the Hong Kong National Security Police has taken Guo Fengyi’s two elder brothers into custody for questioning. Guo Fengyi, an overseas pro-democracy activist and executive director of the Hong Kong Democratic Council, responded on Facebook, stating that her family had no involvement in her work and accused the Hong Kong government of harassment.

Meanwhile, the debt crisis faced by mainland Chinese real estate enterprises, such as China Evergrande and Country Garden, has spread to Hong Kong. Real estate agencies, including Shenzhen Centaline, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Centaline Group, are reportedly suffering significant losses. Shi Yongqing, the founder of Centaline Group, criticized Beijing for not holding developers accountable for debts owed to real estate agents, causing financial difficulties for the agencies.

The ongoing developments in these cases and the wider impact on Hong Kong’s political and economic landscape continue to attract significant attention both domestically and internationally.

