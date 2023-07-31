Please Don’t Call, the WINDTRE campaign for the service against spam calls

Over 1 million WINDTRE customers already active

WINDTRE is back on TV with the commercial dedicated to “Please Don’t Call”, the service that protects against unwanted calls: in the last year more than one million customers have already activated it, thus protecting themselves from over 46 million harassing calls.

La campagna Please Don’t Call

The campaign confirms WINDTRE’s concrete commitment to protecting privacy and proximity to its customers. The commercial stages real-life situations in which being interrupted by phone calls is really annoying, transforming discomfort into entertainment.

The summer 2023 spot

The campaign, already on air last year, stood out at the Oltre La Media Group’s Touchpoint Awards\Strategy, winning first place in the ‘Outsider’ category, for the innovative value introduced by the WINDTRE service and the company’s ability to communicate its advantages through a cross-media strategy capable of reaching different audiences effectively.

The spot also won the award in the “Web and Mobile Spot” category at the 54th Key Award and 9th Radio Key Award, a Festival organized by the Media Key group. The multimedia project has been recognized for its ability to reach even the youngest through the engaging and ‘fresh’ language of the Web, demonstrating in a simple and immediate way the important protective role played by ‘Please Don’t Call’.

Creativity

The creative idea is by Wunderman Thompson, the direction is by William9, the production company is Alto Verbano. Edited by XLR8.

Musical arrangement and sound design by Magma.

