Plucked Enthusiasts, Satisfied Hoteliers: the price increases in Lucca during the Comics

Every year, when we get closer to the Lucca Comics & Games event, articles and services begin to circulate, both in print and on the web, dedicated to the disproportionate increases in prices inherent to overnight stays in the Tuscan city during the period of the event.

Articles with an alarmist approach, almost as if it were necessary to alert civil protection and declare a state of emergency.

At this news, the people of enthusiasts rise up in furious controversies, criticisms and crusades against windmills, with proclamations that would make a political veteran pale, through the idea of ​​boycotting the fair, of having finance or the Associations intervene of consumers.

In many years I have never seen any energetic opposition. So every year hoteliers, B&Bs, guest houses and any space that can be used as a rental, due to the free market, increase their overnight rates as they wish. Also because, due to a simple market law, the higher the demand, the higher the selling price.

The problem is that there are no very precise rules, the one who loses out is the enthusiast who is seen as a chicken to be plucked; “you want to enjoy your passion, pay, pay and pay”. There are cases in which it is obligatory to book at least a certain number of nights otherwise “thank you and goodbye”.

The visitor therefore finds himself having to shell out considerable sums, for example accommodation for the comics week, they can ask for 1500 euros or hotel rooms for 300 euros per night. Then there are absurd situations, an undergrowth that does not always come to light except from personal stories or from friends who have experienced it firsthand, from renting a courtyard of a detached house to be used as a camping spot for a camper, hotels which offer fictitious discounts if you pay illegally, B&Bs which do not offer breakfast during the event, premises which become rentable, located in rather questionable locations from those in the internal courtyard to under the stairs and the list could go on.

The situation of the price increase was examined by the “Altroconsumo” Association which, carrying out research, stated that there are price increases of 161%, meaning that you pay 10 times more than the rest of the year.

In these lines we can talk about it endlessly, cry foul and tear our clothes off but know that if you try to look for a room today everything is already sold out! Thus confirming the attractiveness of the event for the public who doesn’t mind spending.

