Plumber swaps liquid for mouthwash, 55-year-old dies of internal injuries

Plumber swaps liquid for mouthwash, 55-year-old dies of internal injuries

He thought it was mouthwash but it was a drain cleaner. A 55-year-old man died as a result of internal injuries sustained in the fatal mistake. The accident happened in Merate, in the province of Lecco. Swap drain cleaner for mouthwash: died of injuries to the mouth and esophagus As reported by Il Giorno, it is…

The post appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it

