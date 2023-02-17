Home World P!nk releases its ninth album “Trustfall” – MONDO MODA
“I think of you when I think of eternity / I hear a joke and I know you would have told it better / I think of you out of the blue / When I’m watching a movie you’d hate / You said you were never one to hesitate / That you always were the first in line / So why would it be any different for Paradise?”.

Excerpt from “When I Get There”, song that opens the new P!nk album “Trustfall“, released this Friday, February 17th.
It was produced as a letter to the difficult phase that the American singer has faced in recent years. He and his son Jameson, both battled severe cases of COVID-19 just days into the pandemic. The following year, he lost his father to prostate cancer.

P!nk launches Trusfall @ playback

Thus was born his ninth album “Trustfall”, which could be translated as “Queda de Confiança’”, in which he channeled his anxiety and sadness in a journey to accept even the most difficult changes in life.
However, it is not just an album with ballads. It has danceable moments, like the second track that names the album “Trustfall”, a powerful song already released as a video on YouTube.

O disco também tem duetos com The Lumineers, em “Long Way to Go”; First Aid Kit, em “Kids in Love”; e Chris Stapleton, em “Just Say I’m Sorry”.
The piano song “Lost Cause” normalizes arguments in relationships but urges partners not to take brutal jabs just for fun, while the Chris Stapleton acoustic closer “Just Say I’m Sorry” emphasizes the importance of letting go. of pride in a high-risk relationship.
In “Never Gonna Not Dance”, she declares: “We’re never getting any younger, so I’m going to have some fun.”

Clique here to listen to the full album.

