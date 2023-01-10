Listen to the audio version of the article

Ursula von der Leyen must have breathed a deep sigh of relief on the plane that took her back to Brussels from Rome on Monday afternoon, after a busy day of Roman meetings which saw the one with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni at the top of the agenda. The president of the Commission found herself facing “a convinced Europeanist” and this, at the second meeting after the electoral victory on 25 September, not only reassured her, but consolidated an understanding on which no one was willing to bet a penny.

The commitments on the Pnrr

On the Pnrr, one of Meloni’s electoral workhorses, the commitment to respect deadlines, to discuss the changes without derailing from the tracks established by the EU rules and in constructive dialogue with the task force of the EU Commission, has paved the way for discussion on more delicate topics, such as the competitiveness of businesses and the management of migrations. Even in Brussels there is awareness not only that the Italian recovery and resilience plan – by far the most demanding in terms of resources allocated – is very complex, but also of the complications caused by skyrocketing inflation. Minister Raffaele Fitto (present at the meeting) is negotiating the necessary adjustments. They will be done, but without the “revolutions” threatened in the summer.

The other files

“Ursula” was surprised by the pro-European approach of “Giorgia” also on the other major issues addressed in the meeting, the competitiveness of companies to stem the distortions of the US government’s Inflation Reduction Act, and above all migration. In both cases, the president of the Commission was struck by the lucidity with which the Italian prime minister asked for solutions that can only be European.

On competitiveness, the Meloni government, like the Draghi one, asks that the reform of state aid (see the interview with Paolo Gentiloni) not penalize countries with little or no fiscal space, favoring those – like Germany – who instead have ample opportunity to support their own businesses, with the result of distorting competition in the single market.

While it has started negotiations with Washington asking for the same conditions granted to Mexico and Canada for EU companies, the Commission is working on the package of measures on competitiveness that go in this direction, in view of the February Council. On the table, among other things, a dedicated fund or the refinancing of RepowerEu.