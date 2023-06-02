Pnrr, EU: we will carefully monitor the measure on the Court of Auditors

Listen to the audio version of the article

“We have an agreement with Italy on the need to have an effective system of controls regarding the expenditure of Pnrr funds and it is the responsibility of the Italian authorities that these bodies are able to work”. This was stated by a spokesman for the European Commission in response to a question on the government’s measures on the Court of Auditors. “The Italian authorities have set up an ad hoc body responsible for controlling the funds of the Pnrr, we will monitor very closely what the draft law of the Court of Auditors provides in this regard,” he added.

“As a general rule – he continued – we do not express ourselves on the bills and therefore we do not go into detail. We can say that the Pnrr requires a proportionate response given its unique nature, being a spending program based on performance. National control systems are the main mechanisms for protecting the EU’s financial interests and it is the Member States that must ensure that there are no conflicts of interest and/or fraud. And Italy has a solid system in place».

Cassese, the government has done very well on the Court of Auditors

“The government did very well to limit the preventive control of the Court of Auditors”. This was stated by Sabino Cassese, president emeritus of the Constitutional Court, during a meeting at the Turin Economy Festival. «There are aspects of merit on the controls and of method on the way in which this story took place which prove the government completely right and demonstrate that the large state corporations should rethink the way they act towards the state of which they are the representatives,” explained Cassese.

The association of accounting magistrates: shield has no legal basis

“The Magistrates’ Association of the Court of Auditors – reads in a note – continues to express concern over the Government’s decision to limit the functions of concurrent control over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and to extend the tax shield, the underlying reasons for which related to the emergency have disappeared. Prolonging the exclusion of liability for gross negligence raises significant doubts of constitutionality and compatibility with the EU legislation and generates a climate of deresponsibility, which does not strengthen, but weakens, the effectiveness of the administrative action».