Pnrr, Giorgetti: «On the third installment, a matter of hours». Here’s what it’s worth and what it’s for

From Stockholm, where the EU finance ministers met, comes a clarification on the third installment of the 19 billion national recovery and resilience plan, requested by Italy at the end of December and since then under consideration by Brussels after already two extensions to the evaluation process. “The Italian authorities and our services are working in a very positive way,” said the EU commissioner for the economy Paul Gentiloni.

The go-ahead for the payment of the Pnrr “is a matter of hours,” said Economy Minister a Giancarlo Giorgetti: «The situation is defined and therefore we are absolutely optimistic».

Good news after a negotiation unlocked thanks to the new guidelines on port concessions and the withdrawal from EU funding of the stadiums in Florence and Venice and ten district heating projects which will be replaced with a new tender.

After the great pressure in Europe for Italy to ratify the reform treaty of the European Stability Mechanism, Giorgetti replied that the Mes is only part of “different situations” on which a comparison is needed, such as the theme of the Union banking”. “We need to start discussing everything,” he repeated to his interlocutors.

Stability Pact, Italy’s counter-proposal

Italy’s “counter-proposal” on the reform of the Stability Pact, explained Giorgetti, is “to consider investment expenditure, in particular those eligible for the purposes of the Pnnr, and defense expenditure, for example those relating to Ukraine differently than the others”. “You can’t put a country before the prospect of choosing whether to help Ukraine or break the rules of the Stability Pact, it seems to me an absurd thing,” said Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on the confrontation he had with his German counterpart Christian Lindner.

In these hours, as Gentiloni also pointed out, they are exchanging with Brussels the latest documents “to achieve the objective” of passing the “evaluation” phase for the release of the third tranche of aid linked to the achievement of the 55 objectives of the Pnrr required for 31 December 2022. said the Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto in his information to the Senate. “In the next few hours, a solution will have to be found to achieve this goal.”

“We have in principle two months to evaluate Italy’s payment request, which took place on December 30 last year – said the spokeswoman of the European Commission, Arianna Podestà, in the daily briefing with the press – In mutual agreement with the Italian authorities extended the assessment deadline from the origin by one month following the joint assessments of the complexity of the request. A further 30-day extension has been agreed with the Italian authorities to finalize the work by both parties and also to ensure that all evidence provided by Italy can be properly considered. This is something normal, which also happened with other Member States. We are still in this frame. As always, payment can only occur after all milestones and objectives related to a specific request have been completed and the evaluation of the payment request has been finalized.

The government began its work on the first major issue, which was that of achieving, shortly after two months from the act of taking office, the 55 objectives useful for being able to obtain and therefore apply for the achievement of the third installment, of 19 billion of Euro. At the time of taking office, the executive found 25 goals achieved. Out of the other 30, in the following two months, there was very intense work, with the ministries and with all the administrations involved in the implementation and launch of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, to find the capacity to achieve this result .

