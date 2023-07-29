Pnrr, ok EU Commission with third installment of 18.5 billion and fourth revision

Listen to the audio version of the article

Official go-ahead from the European Commission to the third installment of Italy’s 18.5 billion euro Pnrr. The EU executive also approved the changes proposed by Rome to the objectives of the fourth tranche.

The European Commission today approved a positive preliminary assessment of 54 milestones and milestones linked to Italy’s third payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU. He also approved the targeted review of Italy’s planrelating to the fourth payment request.

Significant progress in implementing the Plan

«The 54 goals and objectives achieved satisfactorily» by Italy «within the third payment request demonstrate significant progress in the implementation of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan» underlines the EU executive. The objectives of the third installment of the Pnrr, Brussels recalls, “cover wide-ranging transformative reforms in the sectors of competition law, the judicial system, public and tax administration, as well as education, the labor market and the health system. The payment request also covers investments to promote the digital and green transitions and to improve support for research, innovation and education.

The EU executive also assessed Rome’s request for “targeted modifications” in the context of the fourth payment request “positively”. “Following an assessment of the changes proposed by Italy, the Commission concluded that the Italian plan still complies with the criteria established in the Recovery regulation”, underlines the EU executive, underlining that it has “found that the overall ambition of the plan is not affected by the changes given their targeted nature.

Within 4 weeks final ok with payment of the third Pnrr installment

After the green light for the third installment of Italy’s Pnrr, the European Commission has now sent its preliminary positive assessment of the goals and objectives “satisfactorily achieved by Italy” to the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU Council, asking for its opinion . The opinion of the Committee must then be issued within a maximum of four weeks. This will be followed by the adoption of the Commission’s final decision on the release of the €18.5 billion payment, which can then take place. This was announced by the EU executive itself.

