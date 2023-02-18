Listen to the audio version of the article

The Pnrr decree, approved by the Council of Ministers, has taken shape as we return to talk about the extra month, agreed with Italy at the end of the year, which the EU has decided to take: the answer on the third installment of 19 billion will come March. Brussels has decided to take three months, instead of the canonical two, to sift through the dossier sent from Rome with the documentation certifying the achievement of 55 stages and objectives which are the basis of the request made for the disbursement of the third tranche of 19 billion provided for by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The extension of the time necessary to examine the dossier is linked above all, Brussels explained, to the need to check that the documentation, also thanks to the collaboration with the national authorities, is able to pass without problems even the examination which will be subsequently conducted by the EU Court of Auditors. But the green light for the third tranche is just one of the next stages that await Italy on the road to the Pnrr traced together with the EU.

Pnrr, awaiting the proposal on the reallocation of resources

Waiting to know in detail the contents of the Italian decree just passed and destined to change its governance, Brussels continues to have an intense and constructive dialogue with the minister for European affairs, the Pnrr and the structural funds Raffaele Fitto. Who, according to what has been learned, has undertaken to present within a few weeks an initial proposal on the reallocation of resources in compliance with the provisions of article 21 of the regulation of the Recovery and Resilience Fund. Modifications which will therefore have to be justified, it is underlined, by objective circumstances, such as the increase in prices, and detailed for each project involved. And again the minister will then be responsible for preparing and presenting the overall proposal to modify the Pnrr to the EU by 30 April, taking into account the 2.7 billion from RepowerEu and the almost 5 billion that it is estimated can be recovered from unused structural funds.

Pnrr, the resources arrived and those expected



The overall recovery and resilience plan for Italy is worth €191.5 billion. It is financed with €69 billion in grants and €122.5 billion in loans. Payments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility are performance-based and conditional on Italy implementing the investments and reforms outlined in its Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The resources already obtained

To date, Rome has received almost 46 billion euros from the EU to support the measures of the Pnrr: the first 24.9 billion euros were disbursed in August 2021 in the form of pre-financing, while the second installment of 21 billion euros it arrived in April.