A dialogue that continues closely on the Rome-Brussels axis. And the common goal of “avoiding delays” to avoid the loss of resources. With the grounding of national projects to be financed with the Recovery Fund which is proceeding “at full speed” in the Twenty-seven, the European Commission launches its map in real time to “increase transparency” on the progress of the works and, rewarding Spain with a third tranche of 6 billion euros, it exceeds the 150 billion euros disbursed to member countries from 2021 to today.

Time until April for the third tranche of 19 billion for Italy

A figure that could rise again at the end of April with the third tranche of 19 billion euros destined for Italy, on which Palazzo Berlaymont has taken two extra months of time – until the end of April – to express itself. And for which, is the reassurance of the defense minister, Guido Crosetto, the government “will do everything possible” not to lose even “one euro”.

Dense – we will overcome all difficulties

But the warning from Brussels, arrived directly from Milan by Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius, is clear: the Pnrr “was not brought down from above” by the EU and it is up to the government to “find the resources” to respect the timetable. Talks between Rome and Brussels for now bring no news, but for both parties the exchange is “profitable” and, back from the Belgian mission, the Minister of European Affairs Raffaele Fitto lets it be known that there is every will to “overcome the difficulties both for the open questions on the verification of the objectives achieved and for the more general perspective”.

The alternative solutions

A perspective that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to make “compatible with the requests” and “with new priorities” compared to whoever wrote the plan. The impasse could however be unblocked in various ways: with the transfer to EU cohesion funds of those projects deemed by the government’s own admission ‘impossible’ to carry out, or with the possibility of transforming them into state aid to be granted to businesses. Two solutions that would give Rome breathing room to advance without the worry of 2026, the red line of the Recovery life cycle.

On the EU interactive map 105 projects deployed by Italy

The worst case scenario would be to give up something by losing some funding. A road envisaged by the Recovery regulation, but which Palazzo Berlaymont also considers a plausible last resort measure only if Rome fails to demonstrate that it can meet all 55 milestones and targets set for the green light for the third installment. On the other hand, an EU extension to achieve the objectives seems excluded. And while Madrid is celebrating for being the first to collect its third installment, also in view of another 70 billion in loans already booked, the interactive map of the EU lists 105 projects already deployed by Italy: almost half of the total construction sites open in all other Member States.

By June another 20 milestones and 7 targets for a fourth installment of 16 billion

Many others though still remain on the list to tick in the near future, including the controversial redevelopment of the Florence stadium and the equally controversial creation of the Bosco dello Sport in Venice. Subject to the green light for the ‘sub iudice’ tranche, Rome will have to achieve another 20 milestones and 7 targets by June for a fourth installment of 16 billion euro. And yet another deadline looms: by 30 April the government will be called upon to present the revised plan integrated with the new energy chapter of RePowerEu, from which new subsidies worth 2.7 billion will come. Also for this reason the month that opens will be decisive.

