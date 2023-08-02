Pnrr, the parliament approves the majority resolution. Fitto: ‘Enough controversy, no definancing’

Green light from the Senate Chamber to the majority resolution on the communications of the Minister of European Policies Raffaele Fitto on the implementation of the Pnrr. There were 99 votes in favour, 60 against and 9 abstentions. The Compact Third Pole abstained. Minister Fitto expressed a favorable opinion on the majority proposal for a resolution and against the other four proposals which have been precluded. The definancing of the interventions will materialize at the end of the discussion with the EU commission and that will be the moment in which we will go to rearrange the financing with other “funds”, using a mechanism that is the one hoped for and requested by the EU commission in the recent recommendations”. said European Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto in communications on the Pnrr to the Senate.

Previously, the Chamber had also approved the majority resolution on the communications of the Minister of European Policies Raffaele Fitto on the implementation of the Pnrr. The Third Pole voted with the majority.

“On Friday, the EU Commission gave the green light to the proposals that the government has put in place both in relation to the approval of the third installment with changes and the fourth. It was a very complex and articulated job” on which there was a “public appreciation by many EU representatives. Coordination and constant dialogue with the EU is producing positive results”: so the Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, in the communications to the Chamber on the overall review of the investments of the Pnrr. “I don’t see building a controversy around these goals as a positive thing,” he added.

“We have been listening for days, and I am sorry and disappointed about this government’s responsibility on the front I am natural. This is surreal – said Fitto -. We in the nursery sector have worked to identify solutions and modify the intermediate objectives and we have identified an additional 900 million for a new tender that gives an answer in this direction. Nothing but cuts.”

“A phase is underway that will complete its process by 2023 and will allow us to receive 35 billion which is the entire expected sum”, explained the minister, referring to the overall resources of the third and fourth installments.

“The interventions envisaged within the Pnrr continue regularly. There is no interruption with respect to all that is foreseen”, added Fitto. “The new measures identified will not be subject to definancing, they will continue regularly”: the government is “guaranteeing funding for all interventions, because the interventions remain guaranteed. I say this to the mayors, to those who have imagined catastrophic scenarios. They will be the subject of a comparison with the EU”.

“On the subject of tax evasion in the context of the Pnrr there is a series of measures to encourage the fulfillment of tax obligations and among the next deadlines there are targets defined in terms of results”, said Minister Fitto in his reply to the House. “The fight against tax evasion represents an absolute priority of our government’s action”, he underlined.

“I. … you I invite you to read President Mattarella’s statements as a whole – continued the minister – to which we refer with the greatest spirit of institutional respect. In one of the last statements he clearly said that when he did the Degasperian call that we put ourselves to the pole was made to everyone, to the government, to the opposition to the social partners and professional organisations. He did it to the country. Here we will work in this spirit, in the wake of President Mattarella’s message: we will do it with a sense of responsibility, knowing that this is not just a game for our government, but it is the country’s game”.

During the reply, Minister Fitto intervened on civil justice: “I would like to guarantee and assure that on the subject of civil and criminal justice are being definedin few days, over 20 decrees that will be adopted. We are not reducing the target, but we are updating it.”

The theme of the Ecobonus was also touched upon: “The Ecobonus that we imagine is not only aimed at less well-off families, who clearly represent a priority, but also to young people and condominiums“. This was stated by the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto in his reply to the Chamber. We will see it “in the implementation phase”: “so not raining money, as previously done with serious risks and problems for the state coffers, but resources aimed at those who need support because they really need it”.

“Regarding late payments, I confirm the sensitivity of the government on this aspect, and I recall that with a regulation we have addressed the point with a system that provides for regulatory reporting as at 30 June 2023 and we have recently adopted a regulation in the decree on governance which introduces new provisions” for the reduction of times: “the proposed change is not a postponement of the reduction of terms but only a postponement of the verification in relation to the activation of a very complex monitoring system”, said Fitto.

“We are also working in synergy with all the local administrations to respect the deadlines. It is not a simple subject but there is no idea of ​​a postponement”, he said. On Transition 5.0, which provides 4 billion for automatic incentives, “this measure tends to ensure the operational continuity of the Industry 4.0 Plan by strengthening it”, Fitto pointed out.

“We are worried about the country – said the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinspeaking in the Chamber – and there is the suspicion not only that you are incapable of managing it but that someone is hoping for a signal” at the European level from the failure of the Pnrr. But “you are playing with Italy’s credibility”. ideologies in the eyes of the poorest” with the cuts, “if you want to bring about the Pnrr we are here, we support Italy and we want to put ourselves in the grip: you have the possibility” to reverse the course by listening to mayors and oppositions “to stop these cuts so as not to miss this historic opportunity”.

