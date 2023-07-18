Home » Pnrr, the regional control room for digital public administration is born
Pnrr, the regional control room for digital public administration is born

Pnrr, the regional control room for digital public administration is born

The regional control room for digital public administration is born. The Schifani government approved it in yesterday’s Giunta meeting. The body has the task of defining an overall strategy for digital infrastructure and cloud services in the Sicilian Public Administration and of governing the planning of the Region, local authorities, healthcare companies…

