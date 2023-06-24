Home » Podolyak: “However the coup ends, for Putin it is the beginning of the end”
World

Podolyak: “However the coup ends, for Putin it is the beginning of the end”

by admin
Podolyak: “However the coup ends, for Putin it is the beginning of the end”

DRUZHKIVKA – “However it goes, this is the beginning of the end of Putin”. With a double dose of optimism, justified by the news arriving from Russia, the adviser to the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak, one of the men most listened to by Zelensky, does not hide the satisfaction of seeing chaos explode in the home of someone who, sixteen months ago, decided to invade Ukraine. “It could only end like this, we expected it… The next twenty-four hours will be decisive for the fate of the Federation”, he tells Republiconline from his Kiev office.

See also  Sudan, EU ambassador attacked in his residence. Battle rages in Khartoum: over 180 dead

You may also like

The Don like the Rubicon, that’s why Wagner’s...

the Wagner tanks on the streets of Rostov,...

How Moscow prepares for Wagner’s arrival

Kostas Slukas reinforces Partizan | Sport

Wagner against Moscow, the Ukrainian truce that “covered”...

the old woman robbed in Termini speaks

Gf Vip 7, the last words of Antonella...

The male genital organ becomes larger in the...

La Pegatina and Marissa Mur collaborate on “Half...

Russia, obstacles on the highway to Moscow but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy