Podolyak: “However the coup ends, for Putin it is the beginning of the end”

DRUZHKIVKA – “However it goes, this is the beginning of the end of Putin”. With a double dose of optimism, justified by the news arriving from Russia, the adviser to the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak, one of the men most listened to by Zelensky, does not hide the satisfaction of seeing chaos explode in the home of someone who, sixteen months ago, decided to invade Ukraine. “It could only end like this, we expected it… The next twenty-four hours will be decisive for the fate of the Federation”, he tells Republiconline from his Kiev office.

