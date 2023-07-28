Poggibonsi, the WINDTRE offer on the FTTH network

The ultra-fast network arrives in Poggibonsi

Since mid-July, WINDTRE has extended its FTTH fiber technology to the Chianti hills and has also brought the Open Fiber network to the medieval town of Poggibonsi, in the province of Siena.

The village is known for its fine wines, the production of oil and for the historical re-enactment of a 9th century village, faithfully reproduced within the Parco Archeodromo. With Poggibonsi, the number of cities in Tuscany reached by the ultra-fast connection rises to 22, confirming WINDTRE’s commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of its sustainability strategy.

Maurizio Sedita, Chief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “the arrival of the fiber optic network in Poggibonsi offers businesses, tourists and citizens of the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. FTTH fiber technology – continues the manager – represents an infrastructure of primary importance, fundamental for supporting the production fabric and promoting its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced services in the entertainment sector and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.

The ultra-fast WINDTRE line can be activated with the ‘Super Fibra’ home Internet offers, which include unlimited surfing up to 2.5 Gigabits and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family. Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.

