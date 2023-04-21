Home » Points returned to Juventus | Sport
In a major turnaround, Juventus regained the points they had previously taken away.

Source: Profimedia/Piero Cruciatti / Anadolu Agency

Juventus 15 points deducted in Serie A have been returned and it will be like that until the start of a new trial for financial fraud! The most trophy-winning Italian club was thus returned to the top of the table, among the teams that go directly to the Champions League, while now Milan and Inter, who will play in the semifinals of that competition, are “hanging” for it. Amazing twist!

Juventus was thus freed from the first-instance verdict and got back the points deducted after it was found that, among other things, it illegally “set off” salaries with the players during the corona. What will not be changed, however, is the suspension for former club leaders Andrea Agnelli, Mauricio Arivabene, Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici. On the other hand, Pavle Nedved and other members of the board were acquitted. See how the Serie A table looks now:

Punishing Juventus it caused a real earthquake in Italy and Europe at the end of January – read why the “Old Lady” was drastically sanctioned.

