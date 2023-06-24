Poisoned her husband with cyanide, parental authority removed from defendant

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

New judicial problems for Loredana Graziano. There is a new deadline in sight in the intricate and delicate story involving the youngest son of the woman sentenced to 30 years, in the first and second degree, for having poisoned her husband…

