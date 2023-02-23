There was a mass poisoning of policemen in Zagreb.

Source: Profimedia

At least eight policemen had health problems after having lunch in one of the restaurants of the Zagreb Police Department. “Three police officers requested medical assistanceand for now we do not have information on whether any of the police officers were hospitalized,” the Zagreb police announced, writes Dnevnik.hr.

All the officers who requested medical help, they add, consumed food prepared in the restaurant at Petrinjska 30 (at the location of the restaurant and food delivered to the canteen at Nehajska 7).”Immediately upon learning, the operation of the restaurant was suspended until further notice, food samples were prepared for analysis, and the sanitary inspection and the Institute of Public Health were informed of the event. Supervision of the work of the service segment related to catering is ongoing, and in accordance with the findings, the necessary measures will be implemented.” they point out in the police. Witnesses described horrific scenes within 24 hours after several Zagreb police officers were allegedly poisoned by rotten potatoes.

“It was terrible, people were vomiting and passing out in toilets, even in offices, corridors“, said witnesses from several police stations. Apparently, the problem was improper storage of potatoes, which contained an excessive amount of the toxin solanine.

