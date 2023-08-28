“Pokémon 151” IS FINALLY COMING!

Dear fellow Pokémon Trainers!

If like me you are very fond of first generation Pokémon, save this date: September 22, 2023, the day on which the new set of Pokémon trading cards belonging to the Scarlet and Violet series will finally be released in Italy.151”.

But why is there so much excitement around this new set, given that sets dedicated to the first 151 Pokémon of the series have already been made in the past?

I’ll tell you right now!

First we have the great return of Pokémon Kadabra!

Finally he will be able to return to being reintegrated into the world of the Pokémon trading card game after twenty years of ban, thanks to the closure of the lawsuit linked to a dispute between Nintendo and the illusionist Uri Geller

Let’s quickly retrace the reasons for the ban:

Uri Geller, a well-known illusionist who became famous for his alleged ability to bend spoons with the power of his mind, sued Nintendo in the late 90s because he claimed that Kadabra was inspired by him, but without any settlement in this regard . To avoid problems, Nintendo removed Kadabra from Pokémon in 2002 and it has remained banned ever since.

Set 151 has already been released in Japan on June 16, 2023, for this reason we already have information about it and we know which cards will be the most popular.

Obviously we know that this set is entirely dedicated to the first 151 Pokémon belonging to the Kanto region and consists of 210 total cards: of which 165 “regular” cards and 45 “non-series” cards.

SPOILER WARNING!

If you don’t want to spoil the artwork of the alternative art cards, I advise you not to continue reading the article.

If, on the other hand, you are undecided whether or not to buy this set and you need to clear your head, well, take a seat and get ready to feast your eyes!

As you can easily guess, it is the non-series cards, especially the cards defined as “alternative art”, that are driving fans crazy and the reason is quite evident: they have crazy artwork!

Here are some examples:

With these previews I hope I have made your mouth water.

Please don’t let them get away!

Until next time!

Laura Villa

(IG: @la_casa_di_pikachu)

