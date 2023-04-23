Home » Pokey LaFarge will bring his roots sounds to Bilbao
The artist Pokey LaFargeknown for its rustic sounds, lands on spain this same year to act in Bilbao the next November 5th in it Coffee Theater. Las Appetizer for the event they’ll be avalaible from the Thursday April 20 at 10 in the morning through these two web pages: lasttour.org y seetickets.com/es.

The American singer has published, throughout his career, nine albums full of hits. LaFarge He has never looked back and, in the midst of sudden changes and difficult times, he experienced his most important personal growth. The reflection of this process is in his latest album “In The Blossom Of Their Shade”where it shows in a positive way the whole process to get out of the darkness in order to go towards the light.

The artist is known for his music influenced by different musical genres, specifically: country, folk, blues and western swing. The singer mixes rustic sounds with his own humor and his musical sensibility that spreads to all the projects he embarks on.

