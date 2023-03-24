Home World Pol Espargaro heavy crash | Sport
World

Pol Espargaro heavy crash | Sport

by admin
Pol Espargaro heavy crash | Sport

Experienced Spanish driver Pol Espargaro suffered a heavy crash during practice before the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Izvor: Tweet/sportsscandals

Famous Spanish driver Pol Espargaro he had a serious accident in the second practice session before the Moto GP grand prix in Portugal. The experienced Spaniard fell with his bike at turn ten and after flying a large part of the track on his back ended up hitting the guard rail and was rushed to hospital.

Half an hour passed without any information about the 31-year-old Spaniard, and then doctor Angel Charte, the chief physician at this race, gave the first information about the driver who seriously injured his spine.

He experienced a fall at high speed, he suffered injuries to his entire spine, back and sacrum. On a neurological level, he’s fine, he never lost consciousness and we didn’t have to intubate him. However, the truth is that he had a serious lung injury. He is aware, orients himself and responds perfectly. He was sedated for a bit, but he moves all parts of his body and in principle we don’t worry about him. “, stated the doctor who spoke. Espargaro was flown to the hospital by helicopter and that could end up being the key to his recovery. Watch this accident:

In the end, the Australian Jack Miller won the pole position ahead of Maverick Viñales, and the Italian Banjana finished in third place.

(WORLD)

See also  Villas, yachts and luxury watches: the secrets of Patriarch Kirill and the attack on Pope Francis

You may also like

The Czech Republic distances itself from Orban, Lipavský:...

Park Beyond arrives in June, new gameplay footage

India’s expulsion from Parliament turns Rahul Gandhi into...

UB40 head the list of Rototom Sunsplash novelties

Choreography of Grobar at Partizan – Olympiakos |...

Sicily kissed by luck at 10eLotto, play one...

Poliambulatorio Lampedusa enhanced, here are new health figures

Udinese – Tactics for everyone present / The...

“Gibi” exhibition by Vik Muniz at SP-Arte 2023...

Switzerland cannot save the banks Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy