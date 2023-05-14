Poland 2014 performance at the Eurovision Song Contest | Fun

During the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, viewers had the opportunity to see a bizarre scene

As Luke Black sings “Game over”, the crowd chants “Bi*ch”. Listen to the moment:

Later, the Eurovision audience could laugh, and the viewers near the small screens were shocked, when behind the host of the Eurovision Song Contest, in the frame, they saw a woman “making butter” with her legs spread.

In question is Mel Gideridge, a British comedian and actress who, with these moves, only reminded of the unprecedented scenes from the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest.

Then Donatan and Kleo performed the number “We are Slavic”, while the “milkmaid” sat on the stage and did the same.

Remember the performance that caused the networks to burn with rude comments:



