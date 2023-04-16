Poland and Hungary have banned imports of grain and other food products from Ukraine

The governments of Poland and Hungary they banned imports into their countries of grain and other food products from Ukraine, the low price of which was putting local agricultural sectors in difficulty. Before the war, Ukraine was one of the world‘s leading exporters of grain and foodstuffs. The Russian occupation of large coastal areas around the Black Sea, however, made it impossible to export Ukrainian grain to regular customers, which include many African and Middle Eastern countries, and as a result Ukraine ended up selling its grain in the Eastern Europe.

However, Ukrainian grain and food products are cheaper than those of neighboring countries, and this has caused a large drop in prices, which has put local farmers in difficulty. For this reason, first Poland and then Hungary banned imports of wheat and other Ukrainian products on Saturday in an attempt to protect their agricultural sector. Ukraine criticized this decision, saying, “We understand that Polish peasants are in a difficult situation, but Ukrainian peasants are in an even worse situation.”

It is likely that especially between Ukraine and Poland, which were very close allies during the war, there will be negotiations to try to resolve the situation.