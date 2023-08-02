Poland has deployed fresh troops to its border with Belarus after accusing it of invading its airspace

In Poland sent soldiers and military equipment on the border with Belarus after accusing it of violating its airspace with military aircraft. Belarus denied invading Polish airspace and accused Poland of fabricating this pretext to be able to deploy part of its army near the border. Poland, a NATO member, is one of Ukraine’s major allies, while Belarus is allied with Russia, allowing it to use parts of its territory to attack Ukraine.

Tensions between the two countries had intensified after the failed armed uprising in Russia on 24 June attempted by the mercenaries of the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin: Belarus had agreed to welcome the soldiers of the Wagner group on its territory and since then the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko had on several occasions made fun of the hypothesis that Wagner’s members might be willing to cross the border into Poland. The Polish defense ministry said it had warned NATO of its mobilization and summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires for a discussion on the issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

