Poland increases the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus Info

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak ordered an increase in the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus after alleged Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace, the Ministry of Defense announced today.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“The head of the Ministry of Defense ordered an increase in the number of military personnel at the border and the allocation of additional forces and resources, including combat helicopters,” the statement said.

The Ministry states that the Belarusian side previously informed the Polish side about holding exercises, as well as that the violation of airspace occurred in the Bialovezhye area at a very low altitude, which hampers the operation of radar systems.

According to them, the incident was also reported to NATO.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said that the Belarusian helicopters did not violate the Polish border and that this was just an excuse for Warsaw to build up troops and equipment on the border.

SRNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

