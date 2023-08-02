Home » Poland increases the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus Info
World

Poland increases the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus Info

by admin
Poland increases the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus Info

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak ordered an increase in the number of soldiers on the border with Belarus after alleged Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace, the Ministry of Defense announced today.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“The head of the Ministry of Defense ordered an increase in the number of military personnel at the border and the allocation of additional forces and resources, including combat helicopters,” the statement said.

The Ministry states that the Belarusian side previously informed the Polish side about holding exercises, as well as that the violation of airspace occurred in the Bialovezhye area at a very low altitude, which hampers the operation of radar systems.

According to them, the incident was also reported to NATO.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said that the Belarusian helicopters did not violate the Polish border and that this was just an excuse for Warsaw to build up troops and equipment on the border.

SRNA

See also  Suez: last ship in queue passed, traffic jam ended

You may also like

Scientists Reveal China’s No. 1 Solid Rocket with...

Dodik and Vučić on Friday at the memorial...

Ala Zoghlami and Italian champion in the 3000...

Six Venezuelan Trade Unionists Sentenced to 16 Years...

“Once upon a time… Ennio”, Ventimiglia celebrates Morricone

A five-year-old boy drowned in the pool Info

Milan Borjan and Slovan went on to qualify...

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the...

World’s Oldest Man Dies at Age 127: Brazilian...

The Mexican city where you can no longer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy