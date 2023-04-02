WARSAW – The monument to the pope John Paul II in Lodz, central Poland, was desecrated last night on the anniversary of his death. The local media made it known, specifying that the monument, which is located in front of the cathedral, was partly smeared with red and yellow paint, while on the pedestal it is written in white ‘Maximum Guilt’, title of book recently published by a Dutch correspondent in Poland, Ecke Overbeekaccording to which Wojtyla as cardinal of Krakow would have covered up the priests of his diocese guilty of sexual abuse of minors.