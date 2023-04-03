Home World Poland, monument dedicated to Pope Wojtyla desecrated
World

Poland, monument dedicated to Pope Wojtyla desecrated

by admin
Poland, monument dedicated to Pope Wojtyla desecrated

The monument to Pope John Paul II in Lodz in central Poland was desecrated last night on the anniversary of his death. The monument, which stands in front of the cathedral, was partly daubed with red and yellow paint, while on the pedestal “Maxima Culpa” was written in white, the title of the book recently published by a Dutch correspondent in Poland, Ekke Overbeek, according to which Wojtyla, when he was cardinal of Krakow, covered up the priests of his diocese guilty of sexual abuse of minors.

The party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski recently railed against the book, who today, to coincide with the eighteenth anniversary of the death of Pope John Paul II, accompanied by premier Mateusz Morawiecki, will visit Wadowice, the birthplace of Karol Wojtyla. In view of the general elections next autumn, national marches were organized today in various cities of Poland in defense of the pope. 40,000 people took part in Warsaw, with flags from the Vatican and Poland.

See also  The U.S. Capitol Hill Unrest Investigation Committee has subpoenaed 4 Trump advisers and assistants including Meadows and Bannon

You may also like

Speech by Jakov Milatović after winning the elections...

Rome, sudden strong hailstorm with large grains of...

Milan, 20-year-old stabs two men after a traffic...

Milo Đukanović’s speech after the election | Info

Attack in St. Petersburg, the two tracks: Ukrainian...

Serie C, Albinoleffe and the “duck” of the...

Milan beat Napoli 4:0 | Sport

Join the Trans-Pacific PartnershipUKExplore new marketsDevelop the economy...

Dejan Stanković was insulted by Roma fans, he...

Mission failed, the Bourbon King Saber out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy