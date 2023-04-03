The monument to Pope John Paul II in Lodz in central Poland was desecrated last night on the anniversary of his death. The monument, which stands in front of the cathedral, was partly daubed with red and yellow paint, while on the pedestal “Maxima Culpa” was written in white, the title of the book recently published by a Dutch correspondent in Poland, Ekke Overbeek, according to which Wojtyla, when he was cardinal of Krakow, covered up the priests of his diocese guilty of sexual abuse of minors.

The party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski recently railed against the book, who today, to coincide with the eighteenth anniversary of the death of Pope John Paul II, accompanied by premier Mateusz Morawiecki, will visit Wadowice, the birthplace of Karol Wojtyla. In view of the general elections next autumn, national marches were organized today in various cities of Poland in defense of the pope. 40,000 people took part in Warsaw, with flags from the Vatican and Poland.