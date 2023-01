BERLIN – The Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki is in favor of the death penalty. The exponent of “Law and Justice”, the governing party Warsaw since 2015, he has surprisingly declared during a Facebook Live that he believes “that the death penalty should be allowed for the most serious crimes”. The opposition has arisen: for the parliamentarian Monika Falej the desire for executions is “a typical symptom of authoritarian regimes”.

