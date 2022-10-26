BERLIN – They are the mothers of the street protests against the ban on abortion: now they face eight years in prison for having created an alleged “epidemiological risk” by demonstrating against Polish hyper-restrictive laws against abortion. Marta ThrowKlementyna Suchanov and Agnieszka Czerederecka-Fabin, leading exponents of the “Women’s Strike”, will face the accusation of having contributed to the spread of Covid before the Warsaw Court.
