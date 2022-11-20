Home World Poland rejects Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s entry to participate in the conference, and Russia is angry! _Hangzhou Net
Chinanews, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) According to comprehensive foreign media reports, Poland recently stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov belongs to the EU sanctioned personnel and will not allow him to enter the OSCE foreign ministers meeting in Lodz. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded that Poland, as the rotating presidency of the OSCE, made its decision to reject Lavrov’s participation as unprecedented and provocative.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that “Poland has made such a destructive decision … it is pushing the OSCE into the abyss”. Such a move would “deprive (the OSCE) of the last chance to show its importance in enhancing security and building cooperation, which is why the OSCE was created.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that “attacking Russia is unacceptable” at the level of the OSCE Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Russian Satellite Network reported that because Lavrov was unable to attend, the Russian delegation will be led by Lukashevich, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE.

