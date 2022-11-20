Home World Poland rejects Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s entry to participate in the conference, and Russia is angry! -News Center-Northern Network
World

Poland rejects Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s entry to participate in the conference, and Russia is angry! -News Center-Northern Network

by admin

Summary:Poland said a few days ago that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov belongs to EU sanctioned personnel and will not allow him to enter the OSCE foreign ministers meeting in Lodz. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded that Poland, as the rotating presidency of the OSCE, made its decision to reject Lavrov’s participation as unprecedented and provocative.

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, Poland recently stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov belongs to the EU sanctioned personnel and will not allow him to enter the OSCE foreign ministers meeting in Lodz. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded that Poland, as the rotating presidency of the OSCE, made its decision to reject Lavrov’s participation as unprecedented and provocative.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that “Poland has made such a destructive decision … it is pushing the OSCE into the abyss”. Such a move would “deprive (the OSCE) of the last chance to show its importance in enhancing security and building cooperation, which is why the OSCE was created.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that “attacking Russia is unacceptable” at the level of the OSCE Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Russian Satellite Network reported that because Lavrov was unable to attend, the Russian delegation will be led by Lukashevich, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE.

Original title: Poland rejects Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s entry to participate in the conference, and Russia is angry!

See also  OECD: Many major global economies have signed a plan to force multinational companies to pay at least 15% of the world’s lowest corporate tax rate

You may also like

United States, massacre in a gay club in...

Colorado, shootings in a LGBT nightclub: at least...

Media, oltre 700 corpi ritrovati a Kharkiv, Donetsk,...

Progress in Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Poland claims the border...

Twitter, Musk readmits Trump but he remains on...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Ukrainian air force speaks...

Qatar 2022, that’s why these World Cups will...

Finnish military: A fence will be built along...

Poland rejects Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s entry to...

Cop 27, climate agreement found. The fund for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy