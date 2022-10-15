Poland starts repairing the “Friendship” pipeline, but there is no indication that the leak is related to a third party

Beijing News (Reporter Luan Ruoxi) According to the Associated Press, on October 13, local time, PERN, the operator of the Polish section of the oil pipeline, said that the company’s technical department is repairing the “Friendship” transportation pipeline, hoping to resume the pipeline through the pipeline as soon as possible. Crude oil shipment.

The Friendship pipeline is one of the longest oil pipelines in the world and is the main route for Russian crude oil to Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany. On the evening of October 11, local time, “PERN” detected a leak in the “Friendship” transportation pipeline.

Subsequently, “PERN” issued a statement saying that based on the initial findings and the deformation of the pipeline, there is no indication that the pipeline leak is related to any third party. A more detailed analysis is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Edited by Liu Qianxian

Proofreading Li Lijun





