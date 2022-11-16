Home World Poland, the fallen missiles hit an Italian-Polish company
Poland, the fallen missiles hit an Italian-Polish company

The farm hit yesterday by the missile that fell in Przewodow, in eastern Poland, belongs to a Polish-Italian company that leases the land of a former kolkhoz. This was confirmed by the secretary of the municipality of Dolchobyczow, in which Przewodow is located. The two men who died following the explosion, aged 50 and 60, were employees of the same Agricom company, based in Setniki.

According to the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, the company has been operating there since the 1990s and manages 800 hectares of black land (chernozem), mainly cultivated with wheat and corn.

