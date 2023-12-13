Home » Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles in Parliament with a fire extinguisher – Corriere TV
World

Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles in Parliament with a fire extinguisher – Corriere TV

by admin
Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles in Parliament with a fire extinguisher – Corriere TV

Grzegorz Braun, the protagonist of the affair, will be punished with a fine and reported

This afternoon, Tuesday 12 December, the Polish far-right parliamentarian Grzegorz Braun used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the Menorah, the 7-armed oil lamp lit in Parliament on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. The gesture was broadcast live on TV by the cameras that followed the session in which the deputies were asking questions to the new government chaired by Donald Tusk. Szymon Holownia, president of the Lower House, explained that Braun will be punished with a fine and reported to the police.

December 12, 2023 – Updated December 12, 2023, 11:28 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  takes up the gun and asks for more production - Corriere TV

You may also like

Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the...

Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with...

Family and friends demand justice

Review of Josetxo Zugaldia’s album of the same...

Wave of violence in Ecuador: by mistake, hitmen...

Misleading U.S. headlines on Gaza – breaking news

the telecommunications market “can no longer function”

Peruvian ceviche recipe | Ingredients and how to...

GB, crisis narrowly avoided: the Sunak government is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy