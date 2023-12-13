Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles in Parliament with a fire extinguisher – Corriere TV

Grzegorz Braun, the protagonist of the affair, will be punished with a fine and reported

This afternoon, Tuesday 12 December, the Polish far-right parliamentarian Grzegorz Braun used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the Menorah, the 7-armed oil lamp lit in Parliament on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. The gesture was broadcast live on TV by the cameras that followed the session in which the deputies were asking questions to the new government chaired by Donald Tusk. Szymon Holownia, president of the Lower House, explained that Braun will be punished with a fine and reported to the police.

December 12, 2023 – Updated December 12, 2023, 11:28 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

