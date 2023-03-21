Since the Russian army invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Polish government has started buying tanks, jets and ammunition at a rate not seen since the end of the Cold War, with the aim of having the army largest land in the whole European Union. At the same time he called on Polish civilians to become “part-time” soldiers, enlisting in paramilitary brigades called the Territorial Defense Forces. The government’s ultimate goal is to arm itself sufficiently to create a deterrent effect: to be so militarily powerful as to dissuade Russia from attacking Poland, as it did in Ukraine, by showing the Russian government that it is ready to fight if asked, and able to deal damage.

The Polish prime minister himself, Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki, he often reiterated the concept by saying: «We must be so powerful that we don’t even have to fight». According to some analysts and independent newspapers such as OKO.pressMorawiecki and his PiS (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość) – the right-wing and nationalist ruling Law and Justice party – are however allegedly using the “militarization of society” to pursue at least in part another objective: to recover the declining consensus ahead of the legislative elections at the end of the year.

The dramatic increase in military spending was decided based on the National Defense Law passed by the Polish parliament in March 2022. The PiS-led majority said it wants to more than double the size of the national armed forces and boost military spending by 2 2 percent last year to 4 percent of GDP for 2023.

This is a significant increase, especially if one considers that in 2006 NATO (a military alliance of which Poland is a part) established that all member states should have to spend at least 2 percent of their GDP to guarantee a common defence. However, some countries have always considered this threshold too ambitious: in 2022 only 9 out of 30 had reached it. Again in November, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, supported by Poland and the Baltic countries, once again encouraged the allies to fulfill the agreements made.

Last spring, Poland signed a 4.9 billion euro deal with the United States for the purchase of 250 Abrams tanks: they are technologically much more advanced tanks than those previously possessed by the Polish army, dating back to the soviet era. Their purchase also allowed the old tanks to be sent to Ukraine as military aid to fight Russia. At the beginning of the year, the Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, signed another 1.3 billion euro agreement with the United States for the delivery of another 116 Abrams.

Poland then made other purchases in South Korea and Italy. To Korea has tidy weapons worth between 9 and 11 billion euros, with deals including 180 K2 Black Panther tanks, 200 howitzers self-propelled, something between a tank and a cannon, 48 light attack aircraft and 218 Chunmoo rocket launchers, a system capable of firing various artillery rockets. In Italy, however, Poland has ordered helicopters for 1.7 billion euros from Leonardo, which is the most powerful Italian company in the defense and aerospace sector.

The government’s defense choices seem to have responded to a widespread concern in Polish society: according to a survey by the Pew Center, an independent Washington-based research center, in May 2022, 94 percent of Poles believed that Russia was the main threat to Poland’s security.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Poland are to some extent explained by the troubled historical precedents involving the two states. In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries Russia invaded Polish territory several times, favoring a partition of the country between Russia, Prussia and Austria. In September 1939 Joseph Stalin, then head of the Soviet Union, occupied eastern Poland after Nazi Germany had invaded western Poland, starting the Second World War: the military operation was based on the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pactnamed after the foreign ministers of Russia and Germany respectively, which in a secret protocol provided for the division between the two governments of different countries – “spheres of influence” – including Poland.

In addition to the purchase of weapons and an increase in military spending, the Polish Defense Ministry has said it intends to increase its soldiers to 300,000 by 2035, a goal that according to Wojciech Przybylski, an analyst at the think tank Visegrad Insight«judging by the plans and pace of recruitment Poland is on track to achieve».

Today the Polish army numbers about 150,000 men. Of these, 30 thousand belong to the aforementioned Territorial Defense Forces (FDT), in Polish Wojska Obrony Terytorialnej, a paramilitary body intended to support the armed forces and protect Poland in times of crisis or conflict. The Ministry of Defense established them at the beginning of 2017, after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014: today the FDTs constitute the fifth “branch” operating under the command of the Polish Armed Forces.

According to Przybylski, an analyst at Visegrad Insight, FDTs are the main tool used by the Polish government to increase numbers in the army: in case of conflict, and if professional soldiers are decimated in the field, the civilians of the Territorial Defense Forces would be the first to be called up from the army and sent as fast as possible to fight.

FDTs are organized in regional and local units across Poland. Anyone of legal age can enlist in the offices set up by the Ministry of Defense and enroll in sixteen days of training conducted by military professionals who teach the new recruits how to use automatic weapons, rocket launchers and bombs. At the end of the program, the volunteers must pass a 24-hour exam divided into 15 tests of “green tactics” and operations in “grey areas”: the first case includes patrolling in the woods, hand-to-hand combat and ambushes; the second involves learning tactics to defend urban areas from armed attacks launched with conventional weapons (for example rifles, pistols, machine guns, artillery or air attacks), and non-conventional ones, such as cybernetic attacks.

In the first years the voluntary recruits were mainly former Polish paramilitaries incorporated into the FDT. Until 2016, there were about a hundred paramilitary groups in Poland: several of an ultra-nationalist nature, such as the Strzelec Riflemen’s Association; others, such as the National Radical Camp (known in Polish as ONR), are openly neo-fascist. Polish ultra-nationalist groups and movements have become increasingly numerous and strong in recent years: they have witnessed it marches of November 11ththe day of the national holiday of Poland, in which from 2016 onwards many of these formations began to parade.

With the creation of the FDT, the Ministry of Defense has implemented a process of co-opting and controlling some of these groups, incorporating its members. However, in the initial stages of training, some ONR members participated in the official exercises of the FDT, showing some flaws in the system and in its ability to counter the recruitment of radical elements.

In particular, underlines a study by the Hungarian think tank Political Capital Institute, specialized on right-wing extremism in Eastern Europe, even if people with openly anti-democratic views are recruited in a limited number, they can still “represent a potential threat because they could indoctrinate other soldiers in their units”. And in the specific case of ONR, the threat of “Russian infiltration” has been added, given that this group has supported the recognition of the autonomy of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine (these are the two republics formally annexed to Russia last September, after becoming de facto autonomous following a war waged against the Ukrainian government by Russian-backed separatist groups).

With the start of the war, enlistments in the FDT increased significantly. High school students, university students, educators and professionals from the most diverse sectors, from lawyers to farmers, volunteered without having ever held a weapon in their life.

It is not possible to independently verify how many people have enlisted in the FDT since February 2022. Piotr Celej, 36, spokesman for the 18th brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces, claims that “recruitments have increased by 200 percent”; Celej himself enlisted on March 1, 2022. Previously he was a journalist for Gazeta Wyborczaone of the most widely circulated newspapers in Poland, is now a part-time soldier and trains every weekend at Wesoła, the largest military camp in Europe, located in the woods forty minutes by car from Warsaw.

The state gives a basic salary for each volunteer of 456 zlotys per month (about 100 euros), to which they add 130 zlotys for each day spent in training (just under 28 euros). Once the volunteer joins the brigade, he goes to the training camp only on weekends and receives 1,505 zlotys a month, less than half of a Polish minimum wage, which is 3,600 zlotys. For days of training and days of service in which the volunteers must be absent from their “civilian” work, special permits are foreseen and, in case the part-time soldier’s pay is lower than the other job, the Ministry of Defense makes up for the difference.

The 18th brigade was born in August 2022: today it has 600 volunteers and is the body intended for the protection of the capital. “We are in constant contact with the 12th brigade of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, which protects Kiev,” says the commander of the 18th brigade, Colonel Marek Pietrzak, who would like to emphasize what he believes to be the usefulness of the FDT: Pietrzak he recalled how trained Ukrainian civilians took up arms within days and defended Kiev from the very beginning of the conflict.

Before the war, the FDT volunteers were perceived by Polish society as a handful of fanatics, analyst Przybylski recalls, but since February 2022 everything has changed: “There is now a general consensus on the need for Territorial Defense Forces”. Furthermore, Przybylski argues, these enlistments could pave the way for the reintroduction of the compulsory military service (which ended in the 1990s with the collapse of the USSR) which is already being talked about in military circles. A survey conducted in May 2022 by the Polish Public Opinion Research Center found that 54 percent of respondents were in favor of restoring compulsory military service.

With a military expenditure of 524 billion zlotys (112 billion euros) expected by the government by 2035, some Polish journalists asked Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak if such a rapid pace of rearmament did not lead to excessive debt for generations futures. Blaszczak he answered: «If we don’t invest now in the Polish army, those who will occupy our territory [i russi, ndr] they will make us pay the same, but we will do it to finance their occupation forces”.

The government is not afraid of losing consensus on the issue of military spending, far from it. Poland is a country internally very polarized on several issues: for example on the right to abortion, the independence of judges and the reception of migrants, all issues that have led to major divisions in civil society, as well as extensive protests against an increasingly repressive and illiberal ruling majority. However, with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the government seems to have managed to exploit the widespread fear of Russia’s aggressiveness by gaining consensus on policies to increase military spending and strengthen the army. PiS thus hopes to focus the political debate around the issue of security and distance it from other very divisive issues, to guarantee victory in the legislative elections scheduled for the end of the year.