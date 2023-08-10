Home » Poland will send 10 thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus
World

Poland will send 10 thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus

by admin
Poland will send 10 thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus

On Thursday, Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the Polish government would send 10,000 soldiers to the Belarusian border in support of the border police. Blaszczak explained that 6,000 soldiers will immediately join the policemen who control the border with Belarus, while another 4,000 will be kept in reserve units. “We are bringing the army closer to the Belarusian border to scare the aggressor so that he doesn’t dare to attack us,” Blaszczak said in a radio interview.

Already on August 2, Poland had sent new troops to the border with Belarus without however specifying the exact number, after it had accused it of having violated its airspace with military aircraft. Belarus denied invading Polish airspace and accused Poland of making everything up so it could deploy part of its army near the border. Poland, a NATO member, is one of Ukraine’s major allies, while Belarus is allied with Russia, allowing it to use parts of its territory to attack Ukraine.

Tensions between the two countries had intensified after the failed armed uprising in Russia on 24 June attempted by the mercenaries of the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin: Belarus had agreed to welcome the soldiers of the Wagner group on its territory and since then on several occasions Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had made fun of the hypothesis that Wagner’s members might be intending to cross the border into Poland.

Moreover, the border between Poland and Belarus has been at the center of a major migration crisis in recent years, after the Belarusian government had systematically begun to welcome and then reject thousands of migrants and asylum seekers towards Polish territory in 2021 – mainly from the Middle East and North Africa – in an attempt to embarrass Poland and the European Union, political opponents of Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime. Poland had responded with extreme harshness, in turn rejecting the migrants, and in July 2022 it had also completed the construction of a wall to hinder the crossing at the border. According to the head of the Polish border police, around 19,000 people have crossed the border illegally in the last year, compared to 16,000 who did so last year.

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 10...

Explosions and vast fire on the outskirts of...

The singer-songwriter Sixto Rodríguez dies at the age...

Ukraine, latest news. Poland: 10 thousand troops on...

Hawaii between fires and hurricane Dora: 36 dead....

Lee Fields starts tour this week through the...

Harry in Japan alone, Meghan: “Technical evidence of...

The police are raising the level of the...

North Korea’s war plans, Kim Jong-un urges preparations...

Gold package of Addiko Bank | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy