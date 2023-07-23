Home » Pole position Gp Budapest: Hamilton davanti al rivale Verstappen
World

Pole position Gp Budapest: Hamilton davanti al rivale Verstappen

by admin
Pole position Gp Budapest: Hamilton davanti al rivale Verstappen

BUDAPEST – Just three thousandths, but they can be enough to enjoy the dessert. taste of a little revenge: Lewis Hamilton he took the pole position at the Hungaroring, mocking the hated rival by a hair’s breadth, that impossible Max Verstappen that in the last 5 gp with the Red Bull he had always been the fastest in qualifying and instead on Sunday he will start from the front row but one step behind the Englishman Mercedes. She didn’t do well at all Ferrariwho hopes…

See also  The Japanese government will bear 1.055 trillion yen for US troops stationed in Japan within 5 years

You may also like

Mufti Jusufspahić on Nikola Mirotic | Sports

Greece, the island of Rhodes has been burning...

“I don’t expect gratitude, just free him”

Mass Protests Erupt in Jerusalem to Block Netanyahu’s...

Who does Partizan bring instead of Nikola Mirotic...

Leaked Čair in Niš at the start of...

Daily horoscope for July 23, 2023 | Magazine...

Weather forecast Sunday July 23, 2023 | weather...

Andrea Purgatori, what did he die of? Tac...

Storm at sea, abnormal waves in Senigallia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy