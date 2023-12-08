Police capture alleged suspects in the crime of a retired teacher in an assault in Cayey

Two suspects are in custody in connection with the murder of retired teacher Fidencio Alicea Arroyo, 79, who was killed during a robbery on Sunday morning. The suspects, ages 29 and 31, were apprehended by authorities in separate operations.

According to Police Bureau Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa, one of the suspects was arrested at Luis Muñoz Marín airport in Isla Verde while attempting to board a plane to the United States. The second suspect was arrested in the Bajo neighborhood in Patillas.

“We are working quickly, but taking measures to put the prosecutors of the Department of Justice in a position to be able to make a determination, once we complete the collection and corroboration of the evidence, which is required for the formulation of charges,” said López Figueroa.

The capture of the suspects was achieved through valuable information received by the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Guayama. The investigation is led by agent Jesús Torres, assigned to the Homicide Division of the CIC of Caguas.

The tragic events occurred when Alicea Arroyo and his wife got lost while traveling in a vehicle and stopped to make a call for directions. At that moment, they were approached by two individuals who demanded their belongings. Shots were fired and Alicea Arroyo’s wife suffered a minor injury.

López Figueroa expressed that “this case has touched all of us police officers, because it is a totally abusive crime, for which there is no justification.”

The Caguas Prosecutor’s Office is preparing to file criminal charges for the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Weapons Law, pending the conclusion of the investigation.