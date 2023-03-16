Since the beginning of the year, 129 reports have arrived at the address of the police for dogs, which operates within the Municipal Police, while 288 were received during the last year, the City Administration of Banjaluka said.

Source: City Administration of Banjaluka

“Dogs and cats can be kept in collective housing facilities or buildings with the consent of the community of apartment owners or the consent of the majority of apartment owners. The dog can be kept in a fenced yard, provided that it is prevented from leaving and endangering passers-by and other persons.” emphasized from the City Administration.

If the yard is not securely fenced, the dog must be kept in a specially fenced area /box/ or tied on a chain, and at the entrance to the house, i.e. the yard where the dogs are kept, a sign with the inscription “Beware of the dog” must be placed in the field of vision.

Dogs may be allowed to roam freely only on specially designated areas, while the owner is obliged to clean up after his dog.

The City Administration reminds that it is forbidden to walk, walk and let dogs on children’s playgrounds, in the courtyards of preschools, schools and health institutions, organized public parks, pedestrian zones and sports fields.

For the purpose of identification, all dog owners are required to permanently tag their dogs with a microchip.

The municipal police supervises the implementation of the provisions of the decision on communal order when it comes to keeping pets, the hygiene services are responsible for catching and taking care of stray dogs, while the veterinary inspection supervises the Law on the Protection and Welfare of Animals, as well as the Rulebook on Keeping and Protection pets.

“If by going to the field, members of the Dog Police find non-compliance with the rules, a misdemeanor order will be issued for the irresponsible owners, and if it is a “mild” violation of the regulations, they will be ordered to eliminate the irregularities.” they stated in the City Administration of Banjaluka.

When it comes to dog attacks, the City Administration says that in several cases recorded in the previous period, it was primarily about owner’s dogs.

“Those dogs are often lost, and often abandoned. In the event of a dog attack/bite, the injured person is treated in a health facility, and in the case, members of the MUP are informed, as well as the veterinary inspection that goes out to the field.” they stated from the Banjaluk City Administration.

