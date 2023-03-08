Home World Police have broken up the second night of protests in Georgia
Police have broken up the second night of protests in Georgia

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside Georgia’s parliament building in the capital Tbilisi for the second night of protests against the first passage of a bill that many say would constitute an authoritarian turning point for the country and a move that would undermine the country’s possibility of joining the European Union in the future.

The BBC he says that around a hundred policemen in riot gear were present at the scene, who dispersed the protesters, pelting them with tear gas and turning a water cannon on them. Already during the first day of protests, Tuesday, the police intervened violently against the demonstrators after some of them threw Molotov cocktails and stones.

