Tens of thousands of people gathered outside Georgia’s parliament building in the capital Tbilisi for the second night of protests against the first passage of a bill that many say would constitute an authoritarian turning point for the country and a move that would undermine the country’s possibility of joining the European Union in the future.

The BBC he says that around a hundred policemen in riot gear were present at the scene, who dispersed the protesters, pelting them with tear gas and turning a water cannon on them. Already during the first day of protests, Tuesday, the police intervened violently against the demonstrators after some of them threw Molotov cocktails and stones.

– Read also: Clashes between protesters and police in front of the Georgian parliament