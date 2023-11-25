Police have identified the two people who died Wednesday in a car explosion on the bridge at the U.S.-Canada border

The Niagara Falls Police Department he identified the two people who were on board the car that exploded on Wednesday on the Rainbow Bridge, the bridge that connects Canada and the United States: they are two spouses, Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani, both died in the accident. According to the reconstruction provided by New York state governor Kathy Hochul, the car hit a border structure on the US side of the bridge and exploded as a result.

No type of explosive material had been found on the site and the FBI had already been found on Wednesday evening he had declared that there was no indication that it was a terrorist attack. He then turned the case over to the Niagara Falls Police Department, who handled it as a traffic accident investigation. The Department of Homeland Security verified that the two spouses had no criminal record or information relevant to the case: only later did it release their names. Both were 53 years old and from Grand Island, New York.

The incident had caused increased border security and a temporary disruption to international arrivals and departures at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, as well as the closure of other border crossings in the area. The Rainbow Bridge was reopened to traffic on Thursday evening, the other crossings already on Wednesday.

